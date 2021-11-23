Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

RDW traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 654.20 ($8.55). 417,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.15. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

