Refereum Market Cap Reaches $88.13 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $88.13 million and $8.43 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

