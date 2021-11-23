Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE RRX opened at $169.95 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

