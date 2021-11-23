Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $16.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $16.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.64 to $21.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $67.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $73.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $46.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $65.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $648.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,458. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.65.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $28,796,714 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,124.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

