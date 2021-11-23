Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Relx stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,331 ($30.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,847. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.42). The company has a market capitalization of £45.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,077.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

