Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,982 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,767 shares of company stock worth $5,487,015. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.