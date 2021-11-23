renDOGE Market Capitalization Hits $671,183.07 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $671,183.07 and approximately $31,868.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

