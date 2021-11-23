Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,662,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,665,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

