REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, REPO has traded 261.1% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $8.77 million and $5.10 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

