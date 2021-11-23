Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN stock opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.