Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WELL Health Technologies (WLYYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS: WLYYF):

11/11/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WELL Health Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

11/11/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WELL Health Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WLYYF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 25,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

