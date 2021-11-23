Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Shares Up 2.7%

Revere Bank (LON:REVB) shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72). 696,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 280,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.49. The firm has a market cap of £407.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

Revere Bank Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

