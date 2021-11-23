Reviewing Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tricida has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tricida and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -45.32% N/A -28.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tricida and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tricida presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.70%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 253.32%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tricida.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricida and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.12 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $46.92 million 4.86 -$96.54 million ($1.10) -4.25

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

