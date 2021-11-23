Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

