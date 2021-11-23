Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,712 shares of company stock worth $72,006,701. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

