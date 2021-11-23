RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,335. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,333 shares of company stock worth $16,468,452. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

