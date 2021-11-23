RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

RingCentral stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $253.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,452 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

