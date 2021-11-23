RioDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $13.92 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. RioDeFi has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

