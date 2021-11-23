Robeco Schweiz AG Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $408.79 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day moving average of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $431.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

