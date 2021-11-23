Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass Sells 5,000 Shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RHI opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Amundi bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,605,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.