RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 15.91 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

