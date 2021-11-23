ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ROHCY opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 7.82. ROHM has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

