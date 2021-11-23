Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,520 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

THC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. 679,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

