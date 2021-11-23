Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.16. Root shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 30,230 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Root by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Root by 128.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Root by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

