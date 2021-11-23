Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 49 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $313.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.66 and a 200 day moving average of $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

