Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Celanese were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.