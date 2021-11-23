Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.