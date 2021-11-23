Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20,598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 95,783 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

MPC stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

