Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $60,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

