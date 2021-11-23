Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,124 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

