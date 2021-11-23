Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

