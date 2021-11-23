Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,110 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

