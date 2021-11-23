Royal Bank of Canada Buys 349 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $164.37 and a 12-month high of $217.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

