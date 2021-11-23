Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NEO opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

