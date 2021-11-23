Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.63 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.