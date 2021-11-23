Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

