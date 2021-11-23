Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,442 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.15% of Repro Med Systems worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

