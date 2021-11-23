Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$149.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.87.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at C$131.63 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$102.74 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.62. The stock has a market cap of C$187.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.