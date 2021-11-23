Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 763 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 512.80 ($6.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 924.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

