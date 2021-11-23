Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 777 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.58).

RMG opened at GBX 505.98 ($6.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.89. The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

