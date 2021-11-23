Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.