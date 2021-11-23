RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $201.37 million and $2.58 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

