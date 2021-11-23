Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

