Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $633.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

