Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) vs. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Head to Head Review

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 5.77 -$7.35 million ($0.31) -2.15 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -1.45

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 649.06%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.16% -25.88% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

