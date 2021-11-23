salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.56. 124,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $258.51. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.39.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

