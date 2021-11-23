Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $225,000 Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,637,323 shares in the company, valued at $129,174,818.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,910 shares of company stock worth $3,848,031. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.