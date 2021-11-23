Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SCHYY stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

