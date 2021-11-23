Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SCHYY stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

