Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

