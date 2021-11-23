Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SC opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

